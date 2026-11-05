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St. Olaf awards Founders Medal to O. Jay ’58 and Patricia Tomson ’59
7 days ago
The honor recognizes a lifetime of leadership and generosity that will benefit generations of Oles. Nearly seven decades after they first walked the halls of St. Olaf College as students, Senior Regent O. Jay Tomson ’58 and Patricia (Pat) Tomson ’59 returned to the Hill to receive one of the college’s highest honors, recognizing a lifetime of leadership and generosity that will benefit generations of Oles.