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FCS Playoff Committee Rankings 2026: Montana State Remains No. 1, Monmouth Left Out
6 days ago
Montana State remains the FCS playoff committee’s No. 1 team, while CAA Football leader Monmouth was left out of the committee’s second Top 10 rankings of the 2026 season. The Bobcats stayed ahead of undefeated Tarleton State and Stephen F. Austin in the rankings released Thursday, Nov. 5, according to Northern Arizona athletics. No CAA team appeared in the Top 10 for the second straight reveal.