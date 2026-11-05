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Carrot Drawings, Bob Ross-Style Painting Part Of Kosciusko Extension Homemakers’ Annual Holiday Program
7 days ago
WARSAW – Laughter and wonder filled the Home and Family Arts building during the Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers’ annual Holiday Program on Thursday, Nov. 5. Around 40 women participated in a presentation by Carl Mosier, who presented his Bob Ross-style painting and showed attendees how to be more creative with their family members through art.