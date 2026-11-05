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NBA owners seem desperate for leverage vs Seattle Sonics expansion
By BRENT STECKER,6 days ago
NBA owners sure seem to be grasping at straws to find any way to drive up the price of a bid for a potential Seattle Sonics expansion team. The apparent latest attempt was brought to light by Bloomberg on Wednesday with an article that reported this about the difference in value expected for a potential Las Vegas franchise and one for Seattle: