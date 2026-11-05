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Cool weekend with quiet conditions lasting into next week
By Jack Gerfen,7 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We've had multiple rounds of showers and storms pass through most of the northern half of the state Thursday. Amounts have been in the range of 0.1" to 0.5" and there have been a few corridors of 1-2" of rain! There have even been issues of hail even accumulating! Once the rain ends Thursday night, we are actually dry for much of this week since the overall pattern is quiet.