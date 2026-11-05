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European Business Travel Spending Forecast to Reach €404 Billion in 2026 As Europe-Originating Trip Volume Reaches 600 Million
7 days ago
In Brief: GBTA research points to resilient business travel demand as spending rises 7.0%, while trip volume grows 0.7% and client-facing engagements remain the leading reason for travel. Europe-originating business travel spending is forecast to reach €404.0 billion ($453.9 billion) in 2026, up 7.0% year over year, demonstrating continued resilience...