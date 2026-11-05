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20 Arizona places offering Veterans Day deals
By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski,7 days ago
Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform. It’s also a day when businesses across the country show their appreciation in a tangible way, offering free meals, discounted services, special retail offers and other perks to veterans and active-duty military members. Here’s a look at some of the discounts and freebies being offered this year.
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