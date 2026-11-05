undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arctos’ Ian Charles: Private Equity in Collegiate Athletics “Is a Disaster Scenario.”
By Maria Lawson,7 days ago
College athletics is ever-changing. Conferences have realigned. Media rights values are spiking. Student-athletes are raking in millions. The transfer portal has created chaos. And if that wasn’t enough, athletic teams and conferences are bringing in private equity investments, namely the Big 12 which agreed to a deal with RedBird Capital earlier this year, as first reported by Front Office Sports.