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Charlotte Is Weighing a Ban on Towing Cars With People Inside, but North Carolina Law Won’t Let It Touch What Towers Charge
By Eve Nowell,7 days ago
Charlotte City Council’s Safety Committee is looking at changes to the city’s private-property towing rules, a topic it took up at its October and November meetings. Two proposals stand out: banning the towing of vehicles with people inside them, and requiring a property owner’s written authorization for every tow, at any hour. Both are reasonable. Neither touches the bill, though, because North Carolina law doesn’t let cities set tow prices.
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