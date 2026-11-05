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Brookdale Science Monday Explores New Technologies Protecting New Jersey’s Endangered Species
7 days ago
Brookdale Science Monday Explores New Technologies Protecting New Jersey’s Endangered Species. Free November 23 lecture highlights innovative conservation efforts to protect the state’s most vulnerable wildlife. How can cutting-edge technology help save New Jersey’s endangered wildlife? From the American kestrel, the state’s smallest falcon, to the elusive bog...