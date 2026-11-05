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Turning 2026 SEMA Show Insights Into Business Growth: Wednesday Recap
7 days ago
Turning 2026 SEMA Show Insights Into Business Growth: Wednesday Recap laurap Thu, 11/05/2026 - 16:30. The 2026 SEMA Show continued Wednesday in Las Vegas, bringing the global automotive aftermarket together to explore new products, emerging technology and ideas that can help businesses grow. From customer experience and artificial intelligence (AI) to market research, Wednesday's educational sessions on the second floor of North Hall offered practical insights for navigating a changing industry.