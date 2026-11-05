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Political Advertising Drives Entravision’s Broadcast Revenue Growth.
6 days ago
Entravision Communications reported higher third-quarter revenue for its Media segment, with political advertising providing a boost to broadcast sales as the company’s broader advertising technology business continued to expand. Media revenue increased 10% to $49.1 million, although operating profit was just $70,000. The company also reported a return to consolidated profitability, with net income reaching $19 million.