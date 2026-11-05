undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Podcasts Beat Streaming Rivals For In-Car Audio Listening.
6 days ago
Podcasts have emerged as the second-largest source of advertising-supported audio listening in the car, accounting for 9% of listening time among adults 18 and older. While AM/FM radio continues to dominate the dashboard, podcasts are attracting a larger share of in-car listening than individual ad-supported streaming services, according to new data included in a Westwood One Audio Active Group analysis.