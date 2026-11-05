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2026 Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year Award: Kincer Chassis '77 Ford F-100
7 days ago
2026 Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year Award: Kincer Chassis '77 Ford F-100 ajh Thu, 11/05/2026 - 14:06. SEMA has announced that the 2026 Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year Award has been presented to Thomas Kincer of Kincer Chassis for his '77 Ford F-100. The annual award recognizes a feature vehicle at the SEMA Show that demonstrates exceptional engineering.