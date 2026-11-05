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#11 Choosing Your First Capacity: F2 vs. F4 vs. F64 and Why It Matters
5 days ago
Picking your first Fabric capacity is basically a bet on how fast your usage will grow, and most people bet wrong in one particular direction: too big, too soon. Match size to purpose, not ambition. An F2 or F4 is plenty for a pilot or a single developer testing pipelines and reports. A departmental rollout usually lands in the F8–F32 range, while an enterprise-wide deployment needs F64 or larger. Buying big before you know your real usage just funds idle capacity. It’s tempting to buy for the org chart you’ll have in two years, but Fabric makes scaling up trivial later, so there’s little upside in paying for headroom you’re not using yet.