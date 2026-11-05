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ICCSD exploring expansion of associate’s degree pathway for high school students
By KCRG Staff,7 days ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District is exploring a new associate degree pathway that would expand opportunities for high school students to earn college credit before graduating. The proposed program aims to make higher education coursework more accessible, reduce future tuition expenses, and provide students...