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Ortiz Set for Hearings in Park Hills Flea Market Assault
7 days ago
(Farmington, Mo.) The suspect facing 5 felony charges in connection to the robbery and assault at Jose’s Flea Market in Park Hills October 28th, 50 year old Wiliam Ortiz, who is listed as homeless on the CaseNet website, has two hearings scheduled soon in St. Francois County Circuit Court. Ortiz is charged with one count of Robbery in the 1st Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Assault in the 1st Degree Or Attempt – Serious Physical Injury Or Special Victim, and one count of Tampering With Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution. Park Hills Police were called to Jose’s Flea Market on West Main Street for an assault on the owner of the business, Jose Gonzalez. He was found with serious injuries and was flown to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. During the investigation, and with the cooperation of residents and businesses, officers obtained video footage of the suspect and developed information on his whereabouts. Officers quickly located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. The probable cause statement on the CaseNet website indicates Ortiz is accused of striking Gonzalez in the head with a wooden handle and a sock loaded with rocks. Ortiz has a Confined Dockett Hearing November 10th and a Counsel Status Hearing November 12th. He’s being held in the St. Francois County Jail on $300,000 bond.
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