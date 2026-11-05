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Los Fresnos Mighty Falcon Band heads to state marching contest for first time in school history
By Armando Gomez,4 days ago
Los Fresnos, TX (KRGV) — Ten Rio Grande Valley high school marching bands are competing at the UIL State Marching Band Competition underway at the Alamodome in San Antonio. A few Valley schools have already performed, and Raymondville was the state runner-up in Class 4A. Los Fresnos also made it to state in the competition for the first time in school history.
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