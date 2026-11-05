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SLU Set to Compete in AVCA Pairs Championship
5 days ago
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University beach volleyball team will compete in the 2026 AVCA Pairs Championship Friday morning in Huntsville, Ala. Senior Mia Sauers and junior Gabriela Hrubanova will partner to open serve Friday at 8 a.m. against No. 8 UCLA on court 10. Sophomore Cadie Kusy and California-Bakersfield transfer Emma Neville will also make an appearance in the sand for SLU at 11:45 a.m. versus No. 6 California on court 13. The two pairs are the first student-athletes in program history to represent the green and gold in the championship bracket under second-year head coach Angie Simpson.
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