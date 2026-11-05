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Woman Shot in Head Inside Northeast Philly Home, Fighting for Her Life
By Lizzy Nguyen,6 days ago
4700 Block Benner St. — Approximate Site of Woman’s Shooting. A 35-year-old woman was found shot in the head inside a home on the 4700 block of Benner Street in Philadelphia Wednesday night, left fighting for her life after officers discovered her alone and unresponsive on the kitchen floor. She had only recently moved into the house, according to police, and was by herself when officers arrived.
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