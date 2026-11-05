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Brandsegg-Nygard’s Summer Goal Was Just Making the Red Wings
By Glenn Kaplan,6 days ago
"I had one goal this summer, and that was to make the team. I want to stay up here," Michael Brandsegg-Nygard told Jonathan Mills of NHL.com. Sixteen games into his first full season with the Detroit Red Wings, the rookie forward has done considerably more than stick. He has three goals and seven assists with a plus-10 rating, and he has thrown 71 hits. NHL.com reports that the assists, the plus-minus and the hit total all lead NHL rookies, and that the hits rank fourth among every skater in the league.