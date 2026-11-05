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Florida redistricting reshaped District 26, making it competitive for Democrats
By Hatzel Vela,7 days ago
Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart is locked in an unexpectedly close reelection battle after Florida's new congressional map added heavily Democratic portions of Broward County to his district. Diaz-Balart is fighting to hold onto his seat in a congressional district that has historically been reliably Republican, highlighting the potentially unintended consequences...
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