undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rowan University Cancels In-Person Classes Thursday and Friday As Heat, Hot Water Fail Across Campus
By David Rosen,4 days ago
Rowan University has canceled all in-person classes at its Glassboro campus for Thursday and Friday after the school's central plant went offline, leaving most facilities without heat or hot water. The shutdown affects a long list of academic buildings and residence halls just as temperatures head into November, prompting the university to urge students who can go home to do so.