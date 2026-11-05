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Cedar Falls Physician’s Assistant convicted of sexually abusing patients sentenced to over 20 years in prison
By KCRG Staff,7 days ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Falls Physician’s Assistant convicted of sexually abusing his patients has been sentenced to serve more than 20 years in prison. James Haag was convicted in July of third-degree sexual abuse and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Haag made inappropriate contact...