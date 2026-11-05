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Washington council draft targets library LGBTQ+ programs, references Farmville mayor
By Jordan Luker,7 days ago
What specific language did Councilman Joe Davis propose in the resolution?. What inclusive library programs does Mayor Alex Joyner support?. Why did Washington council draft the resolution targeting LGBTQ+ library programs?. An agenda item in Washington is now receiving a response from Farmville Mayor Alex Joyner. Washington Councilman Joe Davis...