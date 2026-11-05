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East Windsor Teen Charged After $50 Pizza Delivery Robbery at Gunpoint in Hightstown
By Joshua Doyle,7 days ago
An 18-year-old East Windsor man is facing a lengthy list of criminal charges after police say he robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in a Hightstown neighborhood, making off with just $50 worth of food. Tahjion Sunkins was arrested without incident on Wednesday and is now being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending court action.
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