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Idaho County officials want to roll back development rules on nearby public land
By Boise State Public Radio News,7 days ago
Idaho’s largest geographical county wants the federal government to roll back restrictions on 1.7 million acres of public land. The move would open up the land to logging, road building and more. Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt told lawmakers recently at an interim committee meeting that people love public...