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Style Session : Unique gift ideas from Custard Boutique WestEnd Greenville
By Jamarcus Gaston,5 days ago
In today’s Style Session Jamarcus stops by Custard Boutique to talk holiday shopping with owner, Tara Kirkland. Custard Boutique WestEnd has been in Greenville for 14 years and prides itself on small batch, unique, sustainable, and earth-friendly goods with a flair for personality. Kirkland shares some ideas that are focused on taste and smell.