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Texas man arrested, found with missing teen from Houston at Hamilton County Speedway, sheriff’s office says
By FOX19 Digital Staff,7 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 31-year-old Texas registered sex offender was arrested Thursday after Hamilton County deputies responding to a panhandling call found him at a gas station with a teenager reported missing from Houston, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kyla Woods. Deputies were called to the Speedway gas station...
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