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2026-27 Winter Preview: Branson Boys Basketball
By Chris Parker,7 days ago
Branson boys basketball took a big step forward last season winning 17 games including winning the Forsyth tournament and finishing third place in the Blue & Gold Tournament. “Our guys keep pushing forward and improving the program,” Branson head coach Pete McBride said. “17 was the most wins here since the 2013 season, so that was an important milestone for us to achieve. Now with so many returners and high expectations we need to find a way to keep building on that momentum and achieve greater things. I think a ceiling for us is being one of the teams that is in the mix for a conference and district title. If you can achieve that with the competition we have to face, then you could ultimately be playing deep into March.”