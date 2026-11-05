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Caldwell Arts Academy students honor veterans with annual musical tribute in Tyler
By Arthur Clayborn,7 days ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Caldwell Arts Academy in Tyler honored military veterans Thursday with an annual performance featuring singing, instrumental music, and dance. The tribute to the Armed Forces of the United States included kindergarten through fifth-grade vocal students, instrumentalists, dancers, and middle school musicians. Jan Snook, the...