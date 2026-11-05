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Park Fans Celebrate Passage of LA’s Measure PRK
By Contributing Editor,7 days ago
City Council members Monica Rodriguez and Ysabel Jurado Thursday celebrated the successful passage of Measure PRK, a City Charter amendment doubling funding for parks in Los Angeles. As of Thursday morning, Measure PRK led 77.61%-22.39% and 621,135-179,208 votes, according to figures released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Measure...