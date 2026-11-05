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California Is Dramatically Changing Fast Food Kids’ Meals. Here’s What Parents Must Know.
By Bay Area Telegraph Editorial Team,5 days ago
CALIFORNIA STATE – California is introducing new nutrition requirements for children’s meals at major restaurant chains, and the changes could mean healthier choices for families ordering at drive-thrus and restaurant counters across the state. Under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on September 28, 2026, large...