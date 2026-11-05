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Preview: Klay returns to Chase Center with new look Heat
By Daniel Hardee,6 days ago
Golden State chases its sixth straight win as Klay Thompson brings Miami’s star-studded lineup to Chase Center. It’s a great time for sports fans to be in the Bay Area, Dub Nation! The Valkyries won their first WNBA title on Halloween night at Chase Center and paraded the trophy down the Embarcadero yesterday. Their older siblings the Golden State Warriors have won five straight. And tonight, the building that just hosted a championship celebration hosts the Miami Heat and a quasi homecoming for a guy who earned a few of those parades himself. Wassup, Klay Thompson!