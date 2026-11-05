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Iowa public universities exceed revenue projections but brace for enrollment drop
By Ben Unglesbee,6 days ago
Iowa’s public universities enjoyed healthy budgets in fiscal 2026, but institutional leaders are still bracing for some national higher education trends to hit home. A report headed for the Iowa Board of Regents logged a total of $9.5 billion in revenue across the state’s three public universities, up 1.4% from the prior year.
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