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Volunteers work to restore D’anella Park
By Everett Ganier Jr.,7 days ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WXXV)- It’s more than just a baseball field; It’s a place where generations of players have made memories. Now, volunteers with the Biloxi Bombers Foundation are working to give D’anella park new life. From laying fresh sod, to cleaning up the grounds and tackling maintenance projects. Community members are rolling up their sleeves to restore the historic ballpark.