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Woman allegedly reaches for handgun during traffic stop
By Jordyn Pennington,4 days ago
A Fruitland Park woman was arrested after being stopped for a suspended license and acting violently toward law enforcement. A deputy on a patrol observed 54-year-old Michelle Denise Spankie driving an SUV near Pine and Cedar Streets in Fruitland Park around 12:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A check of the vehicle’s license plate determined that Spankie had a suspended license, so the deputy conducted a traffic stop.
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