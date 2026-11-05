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Iowa Finance Authority Awards More Than $6 Million to Help Iowans Facing Homelessness
By johnrhodes,6 days ago
Some area organizations are receiving funding from the state of Iowa to assist them with helping those dealing with homelessness. The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors has approved more than $6 million dollars to help organizations across the state provide shelter and services to Iowans facing homelessness or a housing crisis.
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