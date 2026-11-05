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W.Va. Supreme Court upholds convictions for man sentenced in death of infant daughter
By STAFF REPORTS,7 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The prison sentence for a man convicted in the death of his infant daughter in Jackson County, W.Va., has been upheld, court documents said. In 2023, Jeffrey Todd Hoskins, 33, of Ripley was sentenced to 15 years to life for child abuse by a parent causing death, one-to-five years for strangulation and one year for involuntary manslaughter. Those sentences are running consecutively.
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