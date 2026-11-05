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Jo Daviess County Accident Injures Iowa Man
By johnrhodes,6 days ago
An Iowa man was injured in a one vehicle crash near Galena. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday night around 6:30 on South Black Jack Road. Authorities say they were alerted to a crash from an I-phone crash detection notification. The vehicle driven by 22-year-old Marco Francois of Riverdale went into the ditch and overturned. Marco was thrown out of the vehicle through the open sunroof and found about 10 yards from the vehicle. He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment.