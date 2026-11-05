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K-9 sniffs out hidden methamphetamine in car driven by man with suspended license
By Jordyn Pennington,3 days ago
A Leesburg man arrested for driving with a suspended license received another charge for methamphetamine in his SUV. Officers on patrol observed 33-year-old Skyler Gabrielle Jones pull out onto Montclair Road without stopping at 9:25 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. He then sped off in a white Ford SUV until the officers caught up and stopped him near McCormack Street.
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