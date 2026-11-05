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Feds Help Convict McHenry Man by Providing DNA which McHenry Police Connected Him to Earlier Business Break-In
By Cal Skinner,4 days ago
DNA EVIDENCE LINKS McHENRY MAN TO BUSINESS BURGLARY; SENTENCED TO SEVEN YEARS IN PRISON. McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi L. Freese announces that on November 4, 2026, Peter A. Sova, 39, of McHenry, Illinois, was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Burglary, a Class 2 felony, by the Honorable Judge Tiffany E. Davis.
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