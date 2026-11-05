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Museum Wiesbaden to Return Ten Colonial-Era Skulls to Indonesia
By News Desk,7 days ago
The Museum Wiesbaden will repatriate ten human skulls held in its collection to Indonesia, marking the first instance of a German institution returning items taken during the country’s Dutch colonial era. The skulls will be presented to representatives of the Indonesian government in a formal ceremony on November 10, and will be covered with black cloth to preserve the dignity of the dead.
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