undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Franklin Schools Face New Cuts After Sixth Straight Levy Defeat
By Avery Bennett,6 days ago
Franklin City Schools voters rejected a proposed 1.25% earned-income tax Tuesday, marking the sixth time since 2022 that the district has failed to win new money at the ballot box. The defeat leaves Superintendent Michael Sander and the school board confronting a budget already trimmed by millions, with a possible negative cash balance looming within a few years.
3