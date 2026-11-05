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After Galliano Disaster, Met Raises Eyebrows with Replacement Costume Institute Show
By News Desk,7 days ago
Just two months after Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute canceled its planned spring 2027 John Galliano show in response to a firestorm of criticism, the New York institution has set tongues wagging with the announcement of that show’s replacement. Titled “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday,” the group exhibition will feature familiar garments such as puffer jackets and jeans, and humble materials including Bubble Wrap and paper, all reimagined as high fashion.