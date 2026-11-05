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Baby Basics fundraiser to support working families with diapers, wipes and books
By Summer Smith,7 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For working families struggling to make ends meet, buying enough diapers can mean difficult decisions about other everyday necessities. Baby Basics of Sarasota County is helping ease that burden by providing free diapers, wipes, books and personal support to low-income working families who do not receive government assistance.
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