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BPD CONGRATULATES CENTER FOR FAMILY JUSTICE PRESIDENT
By Alex,7 days ago
BRIDGEPORT POLICE CONGRATULATES CENTER FOR FAMILY JUSTICE PRESIDENT AND CEO DEBRA GREENWOOD ON AWARD. Chief Roderick Porter and the Bridgeport Police Department congratulate recently retired Center for Family Justice President and CEO Debra Greenwood on receiving a Life Achievement Award at this week’s International Family Justice Center Conference in St. Petersburg, Florida.