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Roanoke Cultural Endowment nears halfway mark of $20M goal
By Logan Beebe,7 days ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Cultural Endowment is nearing the halfway mark of its $20 million goal to permanently fund local arts organizations. Created in 2015, the non-profit endowment aims to provide sustainable, year-round operating grants for approximately two dozen arts and cultural non-profits across the Roanoke area. The fund is currently just shy of $10 million, with an anonymous donor offering a $250,000 matching grant for community donations made through Dec. 31.