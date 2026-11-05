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San Antonio Wine Night Aims to Cover Rent and Bills for Cancer Patients
By Javi Gonzalez,7 days ago
San Antonio-area cancer patients often face a quiet second battle alongside their diagnosis: figuring out how to pay rent, keep the lights on, or get a ride to chemotherapy. On November 13, a wine-and-dinner fundraiser called Uncork to Support is aiming to help close that gap, with proceeds going directly toward covering those everyday expenses for patients and their families.