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Ohio Democrats’ phones are ringing after Amy Acton’s big win shifts power in Columbus
By Andrew Tobias,7 days ago
The winds of power are shifting fast after Amy Acton and other statewide Democratic candidates’ shocking victories in this week’s midterm election. The change was evident Thursday at a traditional post-election event hosted by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce that’s widely attended by state officials, politicians, lobbyists and business leaders. It’s often headlined by GOP election winners. This year, Democrats reveled in their new importance.